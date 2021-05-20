WhatsApp says no accounts deleted on May 15, will keep sending follow-up reminders on new policy to users

WhatsApp has said that it will continue to remind users to accept the new policy, and said no accounts were deleted on May 15.

WhatsApp has said it has not deleted any user accounts on May 15, the deadline set earlier to accept its new policy. It said it will continue to remind users to accept the new policy.

Most WhatsApp users have already accepted the revised policy, the Facebook-owned company said in a statement.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written a letter asking the messaging platform to withdraw or revise its new privacy policy, Moneycontrol reported on May 19.

Also read: Government asks WhatsApp to withdraw or revise new policy, gives May 25 deadline

The ministry has given WhatsApp one week to respond to the communication.

WhatsApp said that it continues to engage with the government and reiterated that its new policy does not impact the privacy of personal messages.

"Our goal is to provide information about new options we are building that people will have, to message a business on WhatsApp, in the future. While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven't had the chance to do so yet," WhatsApp said in the statement.

"No accounts were deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one in India lost functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks."

MeitY said that WhatsApp's revised policy and the way in which it was introduced undermines privacy, data security, and user choice and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens.