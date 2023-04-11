 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp releases Companion Mode for beta users

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

You can link up to four Android phones or tablets with your primary WhatsApp account.

(Image: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is now rolling out Companion Mode for all beta users on Android. The feature allows you to carry over conversations from device to the next, by letting users link a secondary phone or tablet to the same account.

As reported by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently restricted to Android for now, and allows users to access their chats and conversations on their secondary phones without needing an internet connection on the primary device.

At the moment, the second device can either be an Android phone or a tablet, and support for iOS devices has not been implemented yet.