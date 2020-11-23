WhatsApp OTP Scam: Here's all you need to know

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world, has also become an easy target for hackers. Recently Whats App OTP scam has come to light, wherein the hackers have been using simple OTP to scam people.

What is this WhatsApp OTP scam?

Hackers can contact you via SMS, or any other way, pretending to be your friend or relative, and will tell you that their WhatsApp account has been logged out by mistake and they need your help. They may claim that they are not getting an OTP as they have been logged out of their WhatsApp account, and are sending that to your number instead.

If you tell the code to the hacker, your account is logged out. The hacker will then have access to your account and all your personal messages and media.

What happens if the account is hacked?

The hacker can send messages to your friends/relatives and can also ask money pretending to be you.

What to do if this happens?

In case you have fallen prey to this scam, you need to immediately reset your WhatsApp and log in again.

How to avoid the scam?

The rule is to never share your OTP or personal information with anyone, not even with your closest relatives or friends. Always call and confirm if you have any doubts.

Also, WhatsApp never sends an OTP unless prompted by you.

The app also has a two-step verification process.