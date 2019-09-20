App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp now hides muted status updates completely

To get this new update, one needs to be a part of the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Until now, users of messaging platform WhatsApp have been able to partially hide muted status updates. But now, with the latest Android Beta update, they will be able to hide them entirely, removing any trace of the muted updates from the status section.

As of now, the muted status updates appear when you are ended scrolling the others, but that will disappear completely once you have the latest version of the application downloaded on your device.

Once enabled, all muted updates get hidden automatically. But, if you click on the down arrow that appears on the tab, you can show the muted updates again. The arrow will point upward now, and if you click on it again, the updates will get hidden once more.

This update has been spotted in WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.19.260 and will be visible to any user who has that version. WhatsApp tracker handle WABetaInfo has confirmed the same with a Twitter post but has expressed doubts over when all beta users will actually be able to see it.

Now, to get this new update, one needs to be a part of the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme. If not, users can also download the updated version using APK Mirror.

The feature was spotted a few months ago while it was still being developed and has now finally been enabled for testing. The muted status option first appeared in the month of June in WhatsApp’s beta version 2.19.183.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Technology #trends #WhatsApp

