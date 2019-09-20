WhatsApp now hides muted status updates completely

Until now, users of messaging platform WhatsApp have been able to partially hide muted status updates. But now, with the latest Android Beta update, they will be able to hide them entirely, removing any trace of the muted updates from the status section.

As of now, the muted status updates appear when you are ended scrolling the others, but that will disappear completely once you have the latest version of the application downloaded on your device.

Once enabled, all muted updates get hidden automatically. But, if you click on the down arrow that appears on the tab, you can show the muted updates again. The arrow will point upward now, and if you click on it again, the updates will get hidden once more.



I confirm that WhatsApp is starting to roll out the possibility to hide muted status updates! https://t.co/Y6p0F3w9zl

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 18, 2019

This update has been spotted in WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.19.260 and will be visible to any user who has that version. WhatsApp tracker handle WABetaInfo has confirmed the same with a Twitter post but has expressed doubts over when all beta users will actually be able to see it.

Now, to get this new update, one needs to be a part of the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme. If not, users can also download the updated version using APK Mirror.