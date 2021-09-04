WhatsApp now allows users to migrate chat history from iPhone to new Samsung device

Last month, WhatsApp revealed plans to allow users to migrate their chat history from iOS to Samsung devices running on Android 10 or 11. Now, the feature has officially gone live, enabling users to transfer their chat history from an iPhone to their Galaxy device running on Android 10 or 11.

Previously, users who selected WhatsApp’s cloud backup feature on iOS had their chat histories stored in iCloud, while Android users had their histories backed up in Google Drive. However, this made it impossible to transfer chat histories between devices running on different operating systems.

WhatsApp noted that there were few caveats here; “If you're moving from an iPhone to a Samsung Android device, you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. You can’t transfer your call history or display name.”

It is worth noting that the process takes place without any messages being sent to WhatsApp. When settings up WhatsApp on your Samsung device running on Android 10 or 11, you will receive an option to securely transfer chats over from an iPhone.



Turn on your Samsung and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted.



Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience.



When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera.



Tap Start on your iPhone and wait for the process to complete.



Continue setting up your new Samsung.



When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.



Tap Import when prompted, and allow the process to complete.



Finish activating your new device and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.



You will need a USB-C to Lightning cable to transfer chats and the same phone number on the new device. Your new Android device must also be factory new or reset to factory settings. It is worth noting that the old device will still have your data unless you wipe it or delete WhatsApp.