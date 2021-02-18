WhatsApp new feature may let users 'Sign Out' of the app

WhatsApp has been working to bring multi-device support to its messaging service for some time now. In recent reports, the Facebook-owned messaging platform was working on a new "Log Out" feature that would allow users to sign out when they want to take a break from WhatsApp.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, which consistently posts regular updates of upcoming WhatsApp features. WhatsApp users have been demanding a "Log Out" feature for some time now, considering the only way to take a break from the app is to uninstall it.

As per the WABetaInfo, "there will be a new option called Log Out, that allows unlinking your device to the main WhatsApp account. At the moment, the Log Out option replaces Delete account on linked devices, but their plans might change, moving/copying the option in the previous Linked devices section."

The "Log Out" feature was first spotted during reports of multi-device support on WhatsApp beta for iOS users. WABetaInfo previously reported that WhatsApp worked to offer multi-device support where users could connect up to four devices with their main WhatsApp account. Another multi-device feature could see WhatsApp Web operate without the primary smartphone being connected to the Internet.

The 'Log Out' feature is a staple on several existing apps, including Facebook, that allows users to get a much-needed break from an app without removing it from their device. The new 'Log Out' feature is available on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.30.16.