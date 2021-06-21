WhatsApp multi-device support surfaces online, beta version coming to web, desktop version first

WhatsApp has met the Indian Government halfway and said that it won't limit user functionality until the new Personal Data Protection laws come into effect

Multi-device support might be the most anticipated feature for WhatsApp users. However, as the wait for multi-device support continues, a new report suggests that the first beta version of the feature will arrive on WhatsApp Web ahead of its debut on smartphones.

WhatsApp’s multi-device was recently confirmed by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month. Now, WABetaInfo recently posted a screenshot suggesting that it will first debut on WhatsApp for WhatsApp Web, desktop, and Facebook Portal.



Latest news about multi-device: features and limitations!

You will be able to use WhatsApp on a different device, without an active Internet connection on your phone, within 2 months. Discover the latest news in this article!https://t.co/Tl0bUKbY9K — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2021

The WABetaInfo report also suggests that WhatsApp’s multi-device support will be usable on up to four additional devices, allowing you to sign into five devices simultaneously. The screenshot also notes that users could experience performance and quality issues at the start, but those issues are likely to be ironed out over time.

The screenshot also suggests that users will need the most recent version of the app to use multi-device support when it arrives. However, this might pose an issue with those using outdated operating systems. The report also notes that linked devices would work without an active Internet connection on the main device.

WhatsApp is yet to confirm when multi-device becomes available, but it should be just around the corner. Multi-device support will enable greater integration for users between users. However, it is worth noting that multi-device support on WhatsApp has been in the works for well over a year now.