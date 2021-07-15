WhatsApp multi-device support is rolling out for beta testers, works even when the phone is turned off

Multi-device support has to be the most anticipated WhatsApp feature. Now, this much-awaited feature is finally rolling out to a limited number of people. The new feature will initially be made available for limited public beta access. The beta is going out to a limited number of WhatsApp users who are already part of WhatsApp’s beta program.



Very excited to be launching a beta of our new multi-device capability for @WhatsApp. Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn't active and connected to the internet. All secured with end-to-end encryption.

Learn more: https://t.co/AnFu4Qh6Hd July 14, 2021

According to the blog post , the new multi-device support will allow users to access WhatsApp on their phone and up to four other devices that are not phones. Previously, users could access WhatsApp Web on a desktop, but the platform had to be connected on the phone simultaneously. Now, the new multi-device capability will allow users to access WhatsApp on another device even if their phone is turned off.

Each device will now be able to access a user’s WhatsApp account independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that is available to users on the phone. The Facebook-owned messaging service said that it has developed new technologies to maintain end-to-end encryption while still managing to sync users’ data, such as contact names, chat archives, starred messages, and more, across devices.

As mentioned in the blog, the process of maintaining end-to-end encryption was quite complicated and required a rethink of the platform’s architecture. The company says that it had to design new systems to enable a standalone multi-device experience while maintaining privacy and end-to-end encryption on the platform.

As of now, multi-device support is only available for limited users for public beta testing as the team is working on improving performance and adding new features in the future.