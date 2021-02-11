WhatsApp may soon roll out multi-device support; feature spotted on iOS

WhatsApp has been testing out multi-device compatibility for some time now. The feature is said to allow users to access their main WhatsApp account on up to four devices. While the Android version of the features has been spotted before, we now have the first appearance of the iOS beta version as well.

WABetaInfo posted a preview video of how the feature works on iOS. The video suggests that iOS users will be able to unlink a device from the primary WhatsApp account. A ‘logout’ option will be available in the app’s Settings, under Account Tab to use this feature. According to the beta version the ‘Log Out’ option will be available in place of the existing ‘Delete My Account’, although the location may change with the final version.

The Log out feature is available in the 2.21.30.16 beta update for iOS. It is worth noting that the feature is still under development and is not available for the public. WhatsApp multi-device support has been in the works for some time with the source for the video citing that it will go live soon.

With the new feature, users will be able to access WhatsApp on another device, even if the primary device is offline. While WhatsApp Web allows users to access WhatsApp on a smartphone and PC simultaneously, multi-device support will let you sign-in to WhatsApp on multiple smartphones.