English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

    According to a report by WABetainfo, the new feature is currently in development and isn't available for testing just yet

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
    Representative Image: WhatsApp logo cutout placed on a keyboard

    Representative Image: WhatsApp logo cutout placed on a keyboard


    WhatsApp has a new feature in development that would let users hide their online status from specific groups or contacts.

    According to the folks over at WABetaInfo, it will be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online.

    If you were to select same as last seen, then your status will no longer be shown to non-contacts. You can even control who in your contact list gets to see your status by manually selecting them from your contact list.

    Close

    Related stories

    You can do this by using a new "My Contacts except" option, where you can choose who you want to hide your status from.

    You also have the option to prevent anyone from seeing your status by using "Nobody", which will hide your status from everyone, regardless of whether they are part of your contacts or not.

    This feature isn't available for testing yet, since its still under development and there are no details yet on when Meta and WhatsApp plan to include this in a beta.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #Meta #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Beta #WhatsApp online status
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 02:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.