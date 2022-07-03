WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

Representative Image: WhatsApp logo cutout placed on a keyboard

WhatsApp has a new feature in development that would let users hide their online status from specific groups or contacts.



According to the folks over at WABetaInfo, it will be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online.

If you were to select same as last seen, then your status will no longer be shown to non-contacts. You can even control who in your contact list gets to see your status by manually selecting them from your contact list.

You can do this by using a new "My Contacts except" option, where you can choose who you want to hide your status from.

You also have the option to prevent anyone from seeing your status by using "Nobody", which will hide your status from everyone, regardless of whether they are part of your contacts or not.

This feature isn't available for testing yet, since its still under development and there are no details yet on when Meta and WhatsApp plan to include this in a beta.