WhatsApp may soon allow you to password-protect your Google Drive backups

Source: Reuters

WABetaInfo has managed to get their hands on some info that shows off WhatsApp's new password protected cloud backups.



As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption.

The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX March 8, 2021

When enabled this feature will allow WhatsApp users to protect their cloud backups with a password.

The current method doesn't require you to use one and is still pretty unintuitive. It's mandatory that you remember to backup your chats while switching to another phone or you loose some of your chats.

With the password enabled system, a user would need to set a password and remember that to access his chats again. If you switch over to a phone, you will have to input the password to get the chats back.

Importantly this will add encryption to your cloud backups making them more secure against data leaks. When it does arrive, this will predictably release on both Android and iOS.

This adds a layer of security to the currently unencrypted chat backups that are laboured by a messy recovery system. This should help smooth out the curve.