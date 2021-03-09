English
WhatsApp may soon allow you to password-protect your Google Drive backups

WhatsApp is working on password protection for your cloud backups

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Source: Reuters

WABetaInfo has managed to get their hands on some info that shows off WhatsApp's new password protected cloud backups.

When enabled this feature will allow WhatsApp users to protect their cloud backups with a password.

The current method doesn't require you to use one and is still pretty unintuitive. It's mandatory that you remember to backup your chats while switching to another phone or you loose some of your chats.

With the password enabled system, a user would need to set a password and remember that to access his chats again. If you switch over to a phone, you will have to input the password to get the chats back.

Importantly this will add encryption to your cloud backups making them more secure against data leaks. When it does arrive, this will predictably release on both Android and iOS.

This adds a layer of security to the currently unencrypted chat backups that are laboured by a messy recovery system. This should help smooth out the curve.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #communication #Facebook #smartphones #social media #WhatsApp
first published: Mar 9, 2021 05:58 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

