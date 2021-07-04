WhatsApp may soon allow you to control the quality of videos you send

New leaks point towards a video quality toggle in WhatsApp

WABetainfo recently got their hands on the latest build of popular chat client beta update submitted to the Google Play Beta Program and one of the features may finally solve the problem of horrible, poorly compressed videos sent over WhatsApp.

The feature is marked to be 'Under Development' and will allow users to control the quality of videos that they send to recipients. There are three options to choose from, 'Auto' which lets WhatsApp decide the quality, 'Best Quality' which would be very close to the original source file and 'Data Saver' which will presumably compress the video to the point of making it look like a collection of squares.

Jokes aside, this is a much needed feature that users have been crying about for some time now. By default, WhatsApp compresses videos before sending them over leading to a lot of artifacting and loss of quality. Of course, sending them over in 'Best Quality' would mean a slower transfer rate owing to a larger file size but given the recent mobile data plan boom, we don't think anyone will be complaining about that.

For those who are part of the Beta program and want to try out, the version number to look for is 2.21.14.6. As always, the rollout is slow sometimes, so it might take a bit before the feature shows up on your device.