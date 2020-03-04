App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp may soon allow users to secure their chat backup with a password: Report

The feature is said to be an extension, which will ensure neither WhatsApp nor Google can access user data

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp uses several mechanisms like end-to-end encryption to ensure security and privacy on its platform. The company is reportedly working on another feature that would allow users to secure their chat backups.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update V2.20.66 shows a new option called ‘password protect backups’. WABetaInfo spotted the feature first and reported that the same is disabled by default. 

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to back up their data on Google Drive. The feature is said to be an extension, which will ensure neither WhatsApp nor Google can access user data.

Close

The report suggests that users might not be able to restore their chat history if they lose the password used to encrypt the database.

related news

Password protect backups is currently under development and is in its alpha stage. 

In related news, WhatsApp dark mode is finally available for iOS and Android users.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #WhatsApp

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.