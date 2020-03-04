WhatsApp may soon allow users to secure their chat backup with a password: Report

WhatsApp uses several mechanisms like end-to-end encryption to ensure security and privacy on its platform. The company is reportedly working on another feature that would allow users to secure their chat backups.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update V2.20.66 shows a new option called ‘password protect backups’. WABetaInfo spotted the feature first and reported that the same is disabled by default.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to back up their data on Google Drive. The feature is said to be an extension, which will ensure neither WhatsApp nor Google can access user data.

The report suggests that users might not be able to restore their chat history if they lose the password used to encrypt the database.

Password protect backups is currently under development and is in its alpha stage.