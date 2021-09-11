MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp may get new voice message transcription feature soon

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed end-to-end encryption support for cloud backups.

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two key features for both the Android and iOS versions of the app. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is planning to offer voice message transcription and end-to-end encryption support for cloud backups to users.

WABetaInfo reported that end-to-end encryption support for cloud backups will be available for WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android. However, voice message transcription was currently only spotted for the iOS build of the app. It also noted that voice data won’t be shared with Facebook as these messages will be transcribed by Apple.

In its report, WABetaInfo says, “When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later.” It also notes that the feature is optional and if you decide to transcribe a message, special permission will be required.

The report also mentioned that the transpiration feature will also aid Apple in improving its speech recognition technology. While there is no information about voice message transcription coming to Android, WABetaInfo noted that WhatsApp features eventually make their way to both iOS and Android versions of the app.

End-to-end encryption support for cloud backups was confirmed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who announced that WhatsApp is the “first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups.” The update will give users across platforms the option to reap the benefits of end-to-end encryption for backups they choose to store in Google Drive or iCloud.
Tags: #Facebook #WhatsApp
first published: Sep 11, 2021 07:24 pm

