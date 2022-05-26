WhatsApp may allow you to keep some disappearing messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to store some of the “disappearing messages”, WABetaInfo has said.

The feature, spotted in the beta for the desktop version of WhatsApp and will allow users to keep some individual or group chats, past their expiry date.

The saved messages can be accessed by visiting the contact info or group info page, and are saved under the new "kept messages" section.

WABetaInfo said while the feature was discovered on the desktop beta of the app, the Meta-owned social communication platform is working on bringing it to iOS and Android as well.

It also reportedly working on some more ways to store disappearing messages but details aren't available at the moment.

There is also no release date yet or confirmation on when these changes will take effect.

WhatsApp has also announced it will end support for iOS 10 and 11. The change will go into effect from October 24 and any Apple devices that run on iOS 10 and 11, will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

The good news is that only two Apple smartphones-iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C-will be affected by the decision.