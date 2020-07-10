WhatsApp latest beta update for iPhone brings Contacts Shortcut and Voice Over improvements

WhatsApp recently announced the beta update for the app for iOS users, which brings some interesting features. The new WhatsApp features add Voice over improvements, more contact shortcuts, and a new chat bubble colour. The new WhatsApp features were published by WABetaInfo and arrive with WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone.

The new update will allow a few more users to see contact shortcuts in the iOS share sheet after sending a message in a chat. The new beta update should work for iPhone users currently running iOS 13.6 beta.

This feature shows small contact bubbles of most frequent groups or people who the user share things with, whenever they are trying to share something using iPhone's Share Sheet. With the latest WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone, more users should be able to access the feature in their iPhone Share Sheet. Android users have had this feature for a long time now.

In the updated Contacts Shortcut feature, if a contact changes their profile picture, the change will reflect in the iPhone Share Sheet. WhatsApp's new beta update also brings some bug fixes to the Voice Over feature, which makes it easier to archive or unarchive chats.

The Contact Shortcut feature on iPhone also replaces the old green bubble colour with a newer shade of green. The tracker also suggests that the update also implements some general bug fixes that will also be included in the stable WhatsApp v2.20.80 for iPhone.