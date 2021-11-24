MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp is testing playback controls for audio messages

WhatsApp introduced the ability to play voice notes at different speeds earlier this year. It is now expanding that function to audio messages

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
The controls allow you to change the speed at which an audio message is played back

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to control playback speeds of audio messages. At present, there is no way to speed messages up other than manually scrubbing through the entire length of the message.

As spotted by WABetainfo, dedicated playback controls will allow users to playback the messages faster at 1.5X or 2X the original speed. There still doesn't seem to be a way to slow the speed down, perhaps it will come with a future update.

In May, WhatsApp introduced a way to control playback speeds for voice notes. The feature allows you to listen to longer voice notes faster, letting you get to the important part quickly of a long-winded message.

The Meta-owned platform recently introduced new features for India called Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting. Flash calls gives users an alternate way to verify their number with WhatsApp by requesting an automated call when setting up new accounts.

The company says that this is a safer way to verify your account without having to resort to SMS verification and it takes place within the app itself.

Message Level Reporting makes it easier to flag suspect messages. You can simply long press a message to report it or block the user.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Meta #WhatsApp
first published: Nov 24, 2021 11:01 am

