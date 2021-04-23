WhatsApp is testing an update that lets you speed up playback of voice messages

WhatsApp is testing a new playback feature for voice messages

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature for voice messages that lets you speed up the playback of the audio file. This is for Android as of now and there is currently no information for an iOS release.

Beta users for WhatsApp Beta 2.21.9.4 are now seeing options within the playback window for voice messages to speed up the recording by a maximum of 2x the original speed. Users will be able to select between 1x, 1.5x and 2x the regular speed.

This should come in handy when you just want to skim through a long audio message to get to the parts that are important. This is also useful in group chat which often get bombarded by voice messages and having an option to skim through them quickly is very welcome.

If you have signed up for the beta, do note that this feature is seeing activations for only select users as of now, even among the beta users.