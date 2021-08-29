MARKET NEWS

English
WhatsApp introduces new Howzat and Weird is Wonderful sticker packs

Here's how you can try out WhatsApp's new sticker packs "Howzat!" and "Weird is wonderful"

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
WhatsApp has two new sticker packs for you to try out

WhatsApp has two new sticker packs for you to try out


WhatsApp has released two new sticker packs for the chat platform titled "Howzat!" and "Weird is wonderful."

Howzat! as the name implies is a nod to the cricket season with a variety of cricket themed stickers for you to use in conversations.

To try out the new pack, simply select a contact and then click anywhere in the type box. Now click on the emoji icon to the left, then tap on the sticker logo (next to smiley's and GIFs) at the bottom and you should see a "+" sign on the top far right of the box. Tap on it. This will then take you to a new window that will allow you to download all the stickers you need. You can also tap on individual stickers to preview them before downloading.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by WhatsApp (@whatsapp)

Besides Howzat!, another sticker pack that is available is "Weird is Wonderful" which is a collection of bizarre animated stickers meant to celebrate an individuals quirks. "Celebrate your weird - it's what makes your chats wonderful," says the official sales pitch and one look at the pack, we think you will agree.

In case you missed it, WhatsApp is reportedly set to make accepting its terms of service optional.  Only users who are planning to send messages to business accounts that use cloud providers will need to review and accept the polices.

It is also going to start testing letting user's add reactions to chat messages pretty soon, similar to how you would on Facebook and Twitter posts.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Stickers
first published: Aug 29, 2021 02:27 pm

