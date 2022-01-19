MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp is testing in-app user support on iOS and Android

The new feature is currently limited to beta testers on iOS and Android

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
WhatsApp had introduced the feature to limited testing before in March 2021 before discontinuing it

WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that will allow its users to receive support within the app. Beta testers for iOS and Android have reported seeing the option to initiate chats with support.

The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, and as they point out, the Meta owned company had previously enabled the feature for limited testing in March 2021, but it was later disabled. Now, it has started testing it again.

To use the feature, navigate to the Settings menu by pressing the three-dots on the top right of the interface, then tap on Help and finally, Contact us.

WhatsApp says that it will need to collect some information from the device, in order for it work. The diagnostic information includes the model of the phone and user settings will help solve the problem faster, thought you can still opt-out of sharing these.

The diagnostic information may also include your network connection details, WhatsApp version number and the device model number.

In other news, the popular communication platform recently released its compliance report for November 2021. WhatsApp said that it banned 17,59,000 Indian accounts during the period, and reported 602 grievance reports received.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #communication #Meta #social media #WABetainfo #WhatsApp
first published: Jan 19, 2022 04:04 pm

