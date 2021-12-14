WhatsApp will automatically hide your 'Last Seen' from strangers to protect your privacy

Last Seen, as the name suggests, is a WhatsApp feature that shows the timestamp of the user’s most recent activity.

In a bid to improve its privacy features, WhatsApp will start hiding a user’s last seen timestamp automatically from people who are not added to their contact list. This means that if a stranger/ unknown number has messaged you on WhatsApp, they cannot see the time you were online on the app the last time.

Last Seen, as the name suggests, is a WhatsApp feature that shows the timestamp of the user’s most recent activity. The messaging app owned by Facebook (now Meta), gives users the option to set a Last Seen setting as per their choice. There are three simple settings to choose from. These include Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. By default, the app previously set the setting to “Everyone”. However, going forward, the WhatsApp Last Seen setting will be set to “My Contacts”, reported WABetaInfo.

The new update comes days after WhatsApp updated another privacy-focused feature. Users can now turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration. WhatsApp has added a new option when creating a group chat that lets users enable the feature for groups they create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.