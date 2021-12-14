MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp will automatically hide your 'Last Seen' from strangers to protect your privacy

The new update comes days after WhatsApp updated another privacy-focused feature.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Last Seen, as the name suggests, is a WhatsApp feature that shows the timestamp of the user’s most recent activity.

Last Seen, as the name suggests, is a WhatsApp feature that shows the timestamp of the user’s most recent activity.

In a bid to improve its privacy features, WhatsApp will start hiding a user’s last seen timestamp automatically from people who are not added to their contact list. This means that if a stranger/ unknown number has messaged you on WhatsApp, they cannot see the time you were online on the app the last time.

Last Seen, as the name suggests, is a WhatsApp feature that shows the timestamp of the user’s most recent activity. The messaging app owned by Facebook (now Meta), gives users the option to set a Last Seen setting as per their choice. There are three simple settings to choose from. These include Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. By default, the app previously set the setting to “Everyone”. However, going forward, the WhatsApp Last Seen setting will be set to “My Contacts”, reported WABetaInfo.

The new update comes days after WhatsApp updated another privacy-focused feature. Users can now turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration. WhatsApp has added a new option when creating a group chat that lets users enable the feature for groups they create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also adding two more durations for disappearing messages. Users can select between 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days as an option to auto-delete messages on WhatsApp. To select any of the options mentioned above, go to Privacy settings on the WhatsApp mobile app and tap on ‘Default Message Timer’.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #WhatsApp
first published: Dec 14, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.