WhatsApp gives admins more control with new group features; check details here

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

The Meta-owned messaging app is also making it easier for people to see groups they have in common with other people.

(Representative Image)

WhatsApp is rolling out two new features to its groups functionality, making it easier for people to see groups in common with others and giving admins more control over who can join a group, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 21.

These features come a few months after WhatsApp rolled out Communities to support larger discussion groups within the messaging app in November last year.

In the past few months, WhatsApp mentioned that it has also rolled new updates including making groups larger, and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage.

Zuckerberg said that admins will now be able to see all pending requests to join their group at a single place, thereby making it easier for them to decide who to let in.