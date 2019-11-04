WhatsApp for iOS to get multiple dark mode themes, support for playing Netflix videos in-app

One of the most anticipated and talked-about features on WhatsApp is dark mode. The long-rumoured feature is said to be in works, and according to a report, WhatsApp for iOS will get two different versions of dark mode.

The company is also working on a feature that will allow users to stream Netflix video trailers in the app itself.

WABetaInfo, the website that is known to track upcoming features and updates, has reported some more details about dark mode on the WhatsApp iOS app. The messaging app on iOS will have three configurations of dark mode. Currently, there are only two dark theme configurations active in the updated beta testing app.

The difference between the two dark themes on the iOS client is the colour tone. A screenshot uploaded in the report shows a lighter shade of black for the table and cells background, whereas the other image shows a much deeper black. The feature is currently under testing, and there is no update on the release date as yet.

It is also not clear if WhatsApp will allow users to choose the preferred configuration. “WhatsApp will automatically choose the configuration, based on the device accessibility settings, but it’s still too soon to say seen that the feature is under development”, the report reads.

Another feature that could be coming soon to WhatsApp is playing Netflix video trailers within the messaging app itself. The same tracker website has shared a separate report, giving more details about the feature.

“When you share a compatible Netflix link, WhatsApp will show a large thumbnail, with a Play icon”, the report stated. Upon tapping the ‘Play’ button, WhatsApp will show the video within the app itself. Currently, users are redirected to the Netflix app or its website for playing a video.