App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp flaw allows hackers to alter messages, finds cybersecurity firm

The company is yet to fix all the flaws after Check Point alerted them to it late 2018. This raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and privacy of their 1.5 billion strong user base

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies has identified multiple bugs in WhatsApp, which allows hackers to alter users’ messages (public and private), reports Bloomberg.

The company is yet to fix all the flaws after Check Point alerted them to it late 2018. This raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and privacy of their 1.5 billion strong user base, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The report quotes Check Point as saying it had found three bugs: one which allows hackers to change the appearance of the sender’s identity to look like a trusted contact using the quote feature and another enabling hackers to change the text of someone else’s reply.

related news

The third – which was fixed as per Check Point – allowed hackers to send private messages to a group participant disguised as public messages, but the response to such messages would be public, it added.

The wire quoted Oded Vanunu, Check Point’s Head of Products Vulnerability Research, told the wire that this could have 'significant consequences' because the platform is used for “personal conversations, business communications and political messaging”.

He said that while his company is “working with WhatsApp, the other problems were difficult to solve because of the messaging app’s encryption.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 11:01 am

tags #Cybersecurity #Data #misinformation #Privacy #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.