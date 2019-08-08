WhatsApp flaw allows hackers to alter messages, finds cybersecurity firm

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies has identified multiple bugs in WhatsApp, which allows hackers to alter users’ messages (public and private), reports Bloomberg.

The company is yet to fix all the flaws after Check Point alerted them to it late 2018. This raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and privacy of their 1.5 billion strong user base, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report quotes Check Point as saying it had found three bugs: one which allows hackers to change the appearance of the sender’s identity to look like a trusted contact using the quote feature and another enabling hackers to change the text of someone else’s reply.

The third – which was fixed as per Check Point – allowed hackers to send private messages to a group participant disguised as public messages, but the response to such messages would be public, it added.

The wire quoted Oded Vanunu, Check Point’s Head of Products Vulnerability Research, told the wire that this could have 'significant consequences' because the platform is used for “personal conversations, business communications and political messaging”.