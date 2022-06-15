 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp finally allows users to transfer chat history from Android to iOS; Here's how to do it

Jun 15, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

WhatsApp already allows iOS users to transfer their chat history to Android devices.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow Android users to transfer their chat history to iOS. WhatsApp new feature is already available on the beta version of the app and will be widely available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp already allows iOS users to transfer their chat history to Android devices. However, transferring chat history the other way around (Android to iOS) wasn’t available until now.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms, said, “We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.”

If you are running WhatsApp beta and want to test out the new Android to iOS chat transfer feature, there are a few things to keep in mind:

How to transfer WhatsApp chat data from Android to iOS?

