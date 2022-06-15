WhatsApp finally allows users to transfer chat history from Android to iOS; Here's how to do it

Representative Image

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow Android users to transfer their chat history to iOS. WhatsApp new feature is already available on the beta version of the app and will be widely available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp already allows iOS users to transfer their chat history to Android devices. However, transferring chat history the other way around (Android to iOS) wasn’t available until now.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms, said, “We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.”



Firstly, your device will have to be running Android 5 (Lollipop) or later and

WhatsApp (Android) 2.22.7.74 or later. Your iPhone will have to be running iOS 15.5 or above.

You will have to use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device.



Additionally, transferring your chat history from Android to iOS will require you to use a brand-new iPhone, which means this can only happen if you are setting up a new iPhone. On an older device, you will need to run a factory reset first.



Both of your devices need to be connected to a power source. Lastly, both devices will have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

