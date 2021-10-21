Five upcoming features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on new features for its platform

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned chat platform is working on some new features that will roll out in the future. Some of these are really interesting, so here is a look at five of them. All credits to WABetaInfo for digging these up from beta builds.

Done and Undo buttons when editing media

Let's start with one that doesn't have a rollout date yet. WhatsApp is testing Undo and Done buttons while editing media content on the platform. This seems to be universal across video and image-based content.

When you edit an image or video on WhatsApp, you will get an extra option to "Undo" if you aren't happy with your edits. The "Done" button is mostly to confirm that you are happy with the edits you have made.

The way it works currently is you have to back out completely out of the editor to undo your changes, this simple button may speed up that process.

Copy Sticker Image

Here's one for WhatsApp Web. As the name suggests, this will allow users to convert stickers into an image. With the latest beta, you can mouse over a sticker and see the option for "Copy Sticker Image."

You can then share the image on other chats but unfortunately you can't save it to desktop yet. There is also no announcement for a wider rollout yet.

Control Bar for videos in Picture-in-Picture

The Picture-in-Picture feature allows you to watch a video in a floating window inside chat, so you don't have to stop chatting. Now WhatsApp is redesigning that feature and adding a new control bar that lets you pause, play or close the video.

It is worth noting that not all videos support Picture-in-Picture on WhatsApp, currently only Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, ShareChat and Streamable videos can be dragged off to the side in a floating window.

As with all features under testing, there is currently no release date yet.

Reaction Notifications

We already know that WhatsApp is working on Facebook and Twitter like Message reactions, that allow you to react to a message using an emoji, sticker or GIF. Now, the company is working on an option to let users know when someone reacts to their message.

You can control this in Notification Settings and turn off Reaction notifications, if you don't want to see them.

New Profile Privacy settings

The new settings will let you control who can view your Last seen status, Profile Picture and About section.

In the settings, you can choose between "Everyone," "My Contacts," "My Contacts Except," and "Nobody."

As with the other features, this is currently under testing.