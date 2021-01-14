MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

In India, many users have begun installing rival apps like Signal and Telegram, pushing WhatsApp to begin a costly advertising campaign to calm customers.

Reuters
January 14, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy verges on user surveillance and threatens India's security, a petition filed in an Indian court said on 14 January, presenting another legal challenge for the Facebook Inc-owned messenger.

California-based WhatsApp said on 4 January it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook and its units such as Instagram and Messenger.

That triggered outrage, including in its biggest market India where it has 400 million users.

Also read| New WhatsApp Messenger Policy: How to control and protect your privacy on your device

The change has also met with a challenge in Turkey with the country's Competition Board this week launching an investigation into the messaging service and its parent.

"It virtually gives a 360-degree profile into a person's online activity," lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla said of Whatsapp's new policy in the petition to the Delhi High Court.

Also Read| WhatsApp’s new privacy rules are no surprise, but reveal opportunism

'Browbeating'

A copy of the petition, seen by Reuters, said Whatsapp was jeopardizing national security by sharing, transmitting and storing user data in another country with the information thus governed by foreign laws.

"WhatsApp has made a mockery out of our fundamental right to privacy," it said.

WhatsApp has given users, 8 February deadline to agree to the new terms.

"This type of arbitrary behaviour and browbeating cannot be accepted in a democracy and is completely 'ultra vires' (beyond its powers) and against the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India," the petition added.

It will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, 15 January.

WhatsApp did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously said the policy update does not affect the privacy of messages with friends and family, as group chats are encrypted and the changes only relate to interactions with businesses.

Also Read| Uproar over WhatsApp privacy terms misses the woods for the trees 

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Data privacy #Facebook WhatsApp #Technology #WhatsApp new features
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:32 pm

