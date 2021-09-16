WhatsApp expanding multi-device support to non-beta users: Report

The feature was first announced in July



Is WhatsApp indirectly confirming that linking tablets will be supported in the future? Yes, thanks to a new version of multi-device https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sbpic.twitter.com/oQ7AU9wEl8

WhatsApp is rolling out an update to its non-beta users that prepares them for full multi-device support down the line, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The feature allows users to link up to four devices using a WhatsApp account and will allow independent operation on those devices without the need to access the primary device.

What's even more interesting is that the company may have indirectly confirmed a version of WhatsApp coming to the iPad. From the looks of it, Android tablets will be supported too. If you are a beta tester on Android or iPad, you will soon be able to install a version for tablets according to the report.

WhatsApp first launched multi-device functionality for beta users in July of this year. The goal was to allow users to access their chats on separate devices, independent of the primary smartphone. Once logged in, users no longer need access to a smartphone to continue using WhatsApp on other devices. The chats would all still be end-to-end encrypted.

The new update is the first step into taking multi-device support out of beta and rolling it out more widely. Users who are already part of the beta programme and want to enable multi-device support, follow these steps.

On Android, tap on the three dots on the top right corner, select Linked Devices and then Multi-Device Beta. Top on Join to begin.

On iOS, head to Settings, then WhatsApp and select Linked Devices. Tap on Multi-Device Beta and then Join to begin.