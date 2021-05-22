WhatsApp could soon allow users to migrate chat history to another number

Picture for representation

WhatsApp currently only allows its users to import chat history to a single number rather than an account. However, a reputable source has suggested that Facebook might be working on a solution to make life easier when switching between phones.

According to WABetainfo; “WhatsApp is developing, for a future update, a feature that allows migrating your chat history to a different platform.” The Wabetainfo report noted that this feature “fixes the “issue” where a user couldn’t restore the chat history after buying a device that’s not on the same operating system.”

The screenshot shows how it is possible to migrate the chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android and vice versa. WhatsApp is also working on bringing improvements to this feature before it releases.

Allowing users to migrate their chat history from one number to another will make it convenient for people to switch phones and change numbers without losing their chat history. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on cross-platform sync that will allow users to transfer chat history from an Android device to an iOS one and vice versa.

It is worth noting that this feature to migrate chat history is still under development for Android and iOS. Additionally, there is no release date but we expect it to become available sometime in the future.