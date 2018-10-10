WhatsApp complying with data localisation norms may force others to follow

Messaging service WhatsApp announcing on Monday that it will store payments data in India is likely to pave the way for other large technology payment companies to also comply with a data localisation directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

In a notification in April, RBI had asked all "system providers" to ensure that the "entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India."

The directive had caused consternation among large technology players, including Google, Amazon, and Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. All these companies have built digital payment apps that are gaining in popularity among Indians.

However, WhatsApp said on Monday that it had built a local system to store payments-related data in order to comply with RBI’s data localisation requirement.

"This is the new global normal. Data privacy and data sovereignity are here to stay," said Vivek Belgavi, Partner, India FinTech Leader, at PwC India. "Eventually you will see global majors being open to doing this (data localisation)," he said.

Most of these companies have leveraged the unified payments interface (UPI), developed by the National Payments Council of India. UPI is a system that allows account holders of all banks to send or receive money from their smartphones without entering their netbanking user ID or password.

In February this year, WhatsApp launched its payment feature, allowing users to make UPI-based payments from the chat application itself. The feature is being tested and is available to around 10 lakh users now.

"WhatsApp has 10 lakh users in trial mode while the total number of WhatsApp users in India is around 20 crore. WhatsApp is yet to launch its payments service to all users and they will have to retain all data in India. If WhatsApp fully complies with Indian laws then it will have an impact on other service providers like Google and Amazon who may be compelled to comply with the RBI directive and other Indian laws," said Virag Gupta, Advocate, Supreme Court.

However, he pointed out that it was not clear yet whether WhatsApp has implemented RBI's guidelines.

"As per media reports, there looks to be only statements and intentions but it does not reflect about the compliances. It can only be certified by the RBI if its circular is duly complied by WhatsApp," said Gupta.

Google launched its UPI-based app called Tez last year and rechristened it Google Pay recently. The company claimed that as on August 28, 22 million individuals and businesses were using Pay every month, making around 750 million transactions that were worth over $30 billion or about Rs 2,00,000 crore.

Google has maintained that it does not support localisation of data.

"We maintain that cross-border data flows today are ubiquitous and an essential phenomenon for global economic activity and universal access to information. Soaring data flows generate more economic value and hence the socio-economic impact of restricting data flows must be thoroughly considered while framing any policy. There is a need to find practical and contemporary solutions to policy issues in line with global best practices. we have nothing to add at this point of time," a Google spokesperson said.

Amazon also has a digital payments entity called Amazon Pay, which is also working on adding UPI-based payments to its existing capabilities. The company could not be contacted immediately for this story.