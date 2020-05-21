WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status feature on Android beta: Report

Concurrent with the investment, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and Facebook's WhatsApp service have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is reportedly bringing back the 30-second video status feature on its mobile app. The Facebook-owned messaging app had previously brought down the duration of video status to 15 seconds to reduce internet bandwidth consumption.

The video status duration was capped to 15 seconds only in India. WhatsApp has decided to roll back the decision and is resetting the status limit for videos to 30 seconds, as per a WABetaInfo report. The restored feature was spotted in WhatsApp Android beta update version 2.20.166.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Users may not see the update in the Google Play Store immediately. The report states that the change is available when you update to the said beta version, but it might be released for old versions too as a server-side update, and it requires some time to be applied for every user.

Once you install the update, you should be able to upload 30-second video statuses, which will be visible for 24 hours. The app will show a prompt message if the total video length is more than 30 seconds, following which it will cut the video upload to 30 seconds only.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out the Messenger Rooms shortcut on Android beta 2.20.163. Users who have updated the beta version can tap on the ‘attach’ icon and look for the ‘Room’ shortcut, which has been replaced with the camera shortcut. The Rooms shortcut can also be found in the Calls tab as well.

Since the Rooms feature is available as a video-calling service within the Messenger app, WhatsApp will ask if you want to open that application in order to continue the operation. After creating a room, the host can create a link and other participants can join by simply clicking on the link, even if they do not have a Facebook account.



