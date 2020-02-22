WhatsApp blue tick: The 'read receipt' feature can be bypassed to know if message is read

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp constantly keeps updating its software to make its user interface better. Among its most controversial features is the blue tick, which indicates that the receiver has read the message.

While some considered the blue tick feature to be useful, others panned it for breaching their privacy. Some receivers stated that they did not prefer letting the sender know if they had read the message or not. Considering these wants, WhatsApp allowed users to switch off the blue tick feature.

However, Mint reports that there is a way to bypass this security measure. The 'read receipt' option can be turned on or off in the Settings option in WhatsApp, by tapping on Privacy and toggling between the Read Receipts header. It contains a disclaimer by WhatsApp that reads, “If you turn off read receipts, you won't be able to see read receipts from other people. Read receipts are always set for group chats.”

This allows the user to check if the messages, media, and other documents are being read in a group chat. Another way of bypassing the blue tick security in a personal chat is by using voice clips.

Even if the receiver has turned off the read receipt feature, voice clips still show a blue tick when the receiver hears it. This lets the sender check if the messages sent are being acknowledged or not.

By long pressing the voice clip message and going to its Info section, the sender can also know the time it was read at. However, this only works after the voice note has been heard by the other person.