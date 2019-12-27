App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp beta update for Android rolls out 'disappearing messages' - here's everything you need to know

Users can set the time interval to an hour, a day and even up to a year, after which WhatsApp would automatically delete the messages from the group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp has been adding new features and updates to offer a better and smoother user experience. The latest addition to the list of features is ‘Delete messages’, which was previously under development and spotted with a different name on Android beta updates. The latest news is that the WhatsApp feature has rolled out in Android beta update 2.19.348.

WhatsApp’s ‘delete messages’ was previously spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.19.275 as ‘disappearing messages’. According to WABetaInfo, the latest feature is more like a ‘cleaning tool’ for WhatsApp groups, where users may send or receive a lot of messages that would get deleted automatically.

Delete Messages is currently available only for groups. The website had previously reported that disappearing messages would be available for individual chats as well but hasn’t been rolled out as yet. 

Close

Enabling ‘Delete messages’ can be done in group settings. Users can set the time interval to an hour, a day and even up to a year, after which WhatsApp would automatically delete the messages from the group.

related news

The feature is also available on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.10.23/24. 

WhatsApp currently allows deleting messages manually for the individual and everyone in the group. Users can manually delete a message in a group or individual chat within few minutes above an hour.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #smartphones #WhatsApp

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.