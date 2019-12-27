WhatsApp beta update for Android rolls out 'disappearing messages' - here's everything you need to know

Users can set the time interval to an hour, a day and even up to a year, after which WhatsApp would automatically delete the messages from the group.
WhatsApp has been adding new features and updates to offer a better and smoother user experience. The latest addition to the list of features is ‘Delete messages’, which was previously under development and spotted with a different name on Android beta updates. The latest news is that the WhatsApp feature has rolled out in Android beta update 2.19.348.
WhatsApp’s ‘delete messages’ was previously spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.19.275 as ‘disappearing messages’. According to WABetaInfo, the latest feature is more like a ‘cleaning tool’ for WhatsApp groups, where users may send or receive a lot of messages that would get deleted automatically.
Delete Messages is currently available only for groups. The website had previously reported that disappearing messages would be available for individual chats as well but hasn’t been rolled out as yet.
Enabling ‘Delete messages’ can be done in group settings. Users can set the time interval to an hour, a day and even up to a year, after which WhatsApp would automatically delete the messages from the group.
The feature is also available on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.10.23/24. WhatsApp currently allows deleting messages manually for the individual and everyone in the group. Users can manually delete a message in a group or individual chat within few minutes above an hour.