WhatsApp announces updates to its Business API; adds more features for medium, large businesses

Facebook to allow for more meaningful interaction between businesses and customers with new updates to API.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Facebook to allow for more "meaningful interaction" between businesses and customers with new updates to API


At Facebook's annual F8 conference, it announced changes to WhatsApp's business API that it says will allow for meaningful communications between businesses and its users. The changes are being done to cater towards medium and large scale businesses.

WhatsApp says that businesses will now be able to set up an account in five minutes. While businesses currently are limited to sending notifications, they will now be able to send more types of messages such as alerting customers when a particular item is back in stock. Facebook says that it has looked at how useful periodic health updates from authorities were during the pandemic and wanted to enable other businesses to have this functionality.

It is also adding lists that allow users to choose from a menu of up to ten options and the ability for businesses to choose from a reply menu with up to five preset responses. The businesses can also set up their features using their Business API.

Besides these, its also adding feedback features for customers and will also ask users why they are blocking a certain business account.

Currently WhatsApp has found itself tangled in a court case with the Indian Government over its new policy updates that have not gone down well with its users. These changes look like they would need the consent from users for their new policies in order for them to work.

Honestly, these look like they will be more of a hassle than a boon for users. Constantly getting bombarded with spam notifications from businesses is not something one looks forward too when they interact with people on a secure chat platform. They may as well be used for unwanted ads and the cycle of continuously blocking accounts is sure to get tiresome as well.

So if you haven't signed on the dotted line yet, this is a teaser for things to come. Our advice would be hold out until the Personal Data Protection (PDP) laws come into effect.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #API #Business chat #chat #communication #WhatsApp
first published: Jun 3, 2021 02:13 pm

