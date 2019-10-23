WhatsApp Android and iOS beta apps get updated Group Invite settings

A few months ago, WhatsApp released a group invite feature for its Indian users. The messaging app is now rolling out the feature to some international markets. WhatsApp is also rolling out support for the ability to listen to voice messages consecutively on the Web app.

WABetaInfo, the website that tracks WhatsApp updates, has reported about the new Group Invite settings. The feature has been spotted on Android and iOS beta versions 2.19.298 and 2.19.110.20, respectively.

WhatsApp has made slight changes in the Group invite feature. Previously, the company offered three options, namely 'Nobody’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘Everyone’ for its Indian users. On the latest Android and iOS beta versions, the company has reportedly replaced the ‘Nobody’ option with a Blacklist feature called ‘My Contacts Except’. This would allow to manually select the number of contacts who cannot add the user in a group.

The second new feature reported by the tracker website is related to WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp reportedly allows its Web users to play voice messages back-to-back. Users need to update WhatsApp web to its latest version to enable the feature. "Using the latest WhatsApp Web versions, you can listen to voice message consecutively”, tweeted WABetaInfo.

The messaging app is also testing a new

Splash screen feature

on its Android beta app. Splash Screen is a page that shows up when the app loads for the first time. The screen features the WhatsApp logo with a white background. The report also mentions a dark Splash Screen which is currently under development and not available for beta users.