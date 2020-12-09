WhatsApp adds 'carts' feature to simplify in-app shopping

WhatsApp has introduced 'carts' feature to make it easier for users to shop on the app itself. "With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales," the Facebook-owned company said in a blog.

In November, WhatsApp started rolling out a shopping button on its app to make it easier for people to discover a business' catalog to get information about the goods and services offered by the firm.

"WhatsApp is fast becoming a store counter to discuss products and coordinate sales. Catalogs have allowed people to quickly see what's available and helped businesses organise their chats around particular items. With more and more shopping happening through chats, we want to make buying and selling even easier," WhatsApp said on December 8.

WhatsApp said the 'Catalogs' feature has allowed buyers to quickly see what's available while helping businesses organise their chats around particular items.

It added that 'carts' feature is going live around the world on December 8, just in time for the holiday season.

How to use WhatsApp carts

With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business.

Simply find the items you want and tap "add to cart". Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business.

Previously, WhatsApp has stated that more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than 40 million people view a business' catalog each month, including more than 3 million in India.

The company cited a survey in which 76 percent of adults in India said “I am more likely to do business with/purchase from a company that I can contact via messaging than one that I cannot.”