WhatsApp 2.21.1.3 beta update for Web and Desktop gets new UI for Linked Devices

The latest beta update 2.21.1.3 update comes with a new UI for WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

January 07, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST

A new WhatsApp beta update has given a glimpse of what the Linked Devices feature UI would look like once rolled out. The latest beta update 2.21.1.3 update comes with a new UI for WhatsApp Web/Desktop. This new interface will be used for the much-awaited multi-device support feature.

The new feature only reveals the likely UI once the feature is rolled out. A screenshot uploaded by WABetaInfo reveals that the new UI is for multi-device support with the label “Linked Devices”.

As the name suggests, it will show you the list of devices where your WhatsApp account is logged in. WhatsApp is yet to roll out the Linked Devices feature. There is no word on when will the company release the much-asked feature for its Android, iOS app along with Desktop and Web clients.

The feature has been spotted multiple times in the past. It essentially lets users run their WhatsApp account on multiple devices at a time. The WhatsApp beta Android update 2.20.196.8 allowed users to access the feature by tapping on the three dots on the upper right corner of the app’s main screen. Once enabled, WhatsApp will let you use your account on multiple devices at a time without having to log out.

Reports suggest that users can log in to four devices at a time. Users can simultaneously have conversations from either of their devices and the data is likely to get synced across too. The feature is currently under beta on Android and is likely to be rolled out soon to the public.
