App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What's next for Apple? Report suggests water-resistant AirPods

The new AirPods could also get biometric sensors, thus making progress in the company's health tracking efforts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Among the many products that Apple is going to launch soon, one of the most exciting and awaited product is Apple's water-resistant AirPods, an upgraded and expensive version of Apple's in-ear wireless headphones.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple is working on manufacturing water-resistant AirPods with active noise-cancellation. As per a report by Bloomberg, the new AirPods could also get biometric sensors, thus making progress in the company's health tracking efforts. It is rumoured that the updated earphones could come with a new case that will be compatible with the Apple's new wireless charging pad. The current version of Apple's AirPods cost around $159 in the US. So, it is expected that the new upgraded version will cost significantly more than the current basic models. The report also said that even though the new device will be water resistant, it will not be possible to go swimming wearing that AirPods. The device is suitable for rains and splashing water, however, it may damage if submerged in water.

Another highly awaited product is Apple's HomePod, a direct competitor to Amazon Echo. Its launch is reportedly delayed due to some technical errors in the device after it was announced earlier this year. Apple is also planning to soon launch their very first over-the-ear headphones. The Apple-branded headphone will compete with the high-end brands in the headphones industry like Bose and Sennheiser. However, it has to be noted that Apple already sells over-the-ear headphones via Beats, a company Apple acquired in 2014 for $3 billion.

Apple reportedly generated sales of around $12.9 billion in the 2017 fiscal year, and that is considered to be a low figure as compared to the brand name and previous sales figures.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #AirPods #Apple #Business #Companies #gadget #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.