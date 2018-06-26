What's next for Apple? Report suggests water-resistant AirPods

Among the many products that Apple is going to launch soon, one of the most exciting and awaited product is Apple's water-resistant AirPods, an upgraded and expensive version of Apple's in-ear wireless headphones.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple is working on manufacturing water-resistant AirPods with active noise-cancellation. As per a report by Bloomberg, the new AirPods could also get biometric sensors, thus making progress in the company's health tracking efforts. It is rumoured that the updated earphones could come with a new case that will be compatible with the Apple's new wireless charging pad. The current version of Apple's AirPods cost around $159 in the US. So, it is expected that the new upgraded version will cost significantly more than the current basic models. The report also said that even though the new device will be water resistant, it will not be possible to go swimming wearing that AirPods. The device is suitable for rains and splashing water, however, it may damage if submerged in water.

Another highly awaited product is Apple's HomePod, a direct competitor to Amazon Echo. Its launch is reportedly delayed due to some technical errors in the device after it was announced earlier this year. Apple is also planning to soon launch their very first over-the-ear headphones. The Apple-branded headphone will compete with the high-end brands in the headphones industry like Bose and Sennheiser. However, it has to be noted that Apple already sells over-the-ear headphones via Beats, a company Apple acquired in 2014 for $3 billion.

Apple reportedly generated sales of around $12.9 billion in the 2017 fiscal year, and that is considered to be a low figure as compared to the brand name and previous sales figures.