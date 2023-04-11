 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Whatever happened to the Metaverse?

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Apple may struggle to launch its headset in a market still unconvinced by Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality ambitions.

When you first glide into Horizon Worlds, the virtual reality app from Meta Platforms Inc., you’re greeted with a vivid cityscape and portals into worlds with labels like “adventure” and “comedy.” On a recent visit to the “adventure” world, I zoomed around a town in the Wild West toting a Colt single-action army revolver and occasionally trading shots with three other avatars dashing between a saloon and a bank. The avatars sported sunglasses and multicolored hair, but were sans legs, a limitation Meta doesn’t appear to have solved yet.

There were at least a dozen of these cartoon torsos floating around the Soapstone Comedy Club, whose welcome sign said it was created by 'unemployed_alcoholic. This zone felt more active, with avatars standing in groups and making small talk about their kids or life in the real world.
“I woke up at one, and then ate something, and then took another nap at two,” one woman told a man just outside the club.

In the midst of another group, a man named Momsmasher69 shouted at one of the assembled, “You ain’t got no legs!” and cackled. There was no comedy show on that day — they’re typically held on weekend evenings, Eastern Standard Time — and most of these people didn’t know each other, but they seemed to be having fun all the same. A handful of kids and teens were zooming around wildly and then disappearing.
“I’m four months away from being old enough to be here,” one of them mumbled to me after explaining that he was just checking the place out. “Shhh.”

The metaverse, an immersive, 3D environment where people interact via avatars, looks a little crisper and more vibrant than it did more than a year ago. Visitors to Horizon Worlds are generally well-behaved, and such apps have even been a source of emotional support for many.