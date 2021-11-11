What we are looking for is fit: Xbox VP Sarah Bond on acquisition strategy

Xbox has been on an acquisition spree lately

Xbox has been on an acquisition spree. With major buyouts like Bethesda Game Studios and big bets like the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is building towards a strong future, and part of that future are strong brands that fit with the company's plans.

Speaking at the GamesBeat Summit Next event (via VentureBeat), Xbox's corporate vice president Sarah Bond discussed how the Xbox team handles acquisitions.

“When I see people waking up to the power of games and the inherent value of it, that’s a real confirmation of our acquisition strategy," said Bond.

"We’ve believed that all along. And it’s that belief that was the basis with which we built Game Pass. It’s that belief that enables us to do the acquisitions that we have. It just encourages us to keep going and is affirmation that we are 100% on the right track.”

Both Sony and Microsoft have made some notable acquisitions recently. For Microsoft, acquisitions have meant more exclusivity in the titles it can provide on its platforms, something it was criticised for, during the last console generation.

Microsoft has done a lot to swing the needle back to Xbox in people's minds. Services like Game Pass provide a huge library of games at a monthly cost to consumers and with the addition of cloud gaming to the ultimate variant of the pass, the Xbox name is more alive than ever.

This has effectively shifted Xbox's distribution strategy to multi-platform and with the recently acquired studio's already hard at work on new properties, the value that Game Pass offers will grow. The only question is what studio is next?

“What we’re looking for is fit,” says Bond when asked about future acquisitions. Adding that the company was looking for investments that would be beneficial to all parties involved.