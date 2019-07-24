What to expect from Spock electric scooter?

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer who recently launched its first offering in the e-scooter segment, Spock. The company aims to manufacture reliable, eco-friendly vehicles designed to change the lives of its customers.

The company has equipped the Spock with swappable lithium-ion batteries. It gets a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery and brushless DC Hub motor which makes 2.1 kW of peak power and 1.2 kW of continuous power. It has a top speed of 45 km/h due to its 72 V 40 Ah lithium battery.

The e-scooter can cover 130 km on a single charge when in Economy mode, but it is reduced to 100 km when in Power mode. It also gets GPS fitment and USB charging for mobile devices.

Overdrive reports that the Director of Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Capt. Gurvinder Singh said, "Green mobility solutions is the need of the hour. We, at Li-ions Elektrik, are at the forefront of driving electric innovations that will impact environmental and economic sustainability in our communities and nation. With the introduction of these new Electric 2-wheelers, we aim to empower and encourage people towards an environment-friendly country."

The scooter is equipped with 12-inch wheels shod with tubeless tires. It requires close to three hours to get fully charged and comes with a rear cargo box with thermal insulation, hydraulic suspensions, motorcycle-like handlebars and integrated turn indicators in the tail lamp as standard.

The company is expected to begin deliveries by the end of this month. It has a price range of Rs 65,000 to Rs 99,999 (on-road).