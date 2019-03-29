What to expect from Ford Aspire Blu

Almost a month after Ford was spotted testing its sedan, the Aspire in India, it is expected that the new Aspire Blu is on its way. Posing as an improvement to the top trims, the Aspire Blu will be a refreshing addition to the roster.

Along with the “Blu” badge, the car gets many cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. The company also offers dual airbags, curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera. It could even get auto-headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and leather-wrapped steering wheel as optional.

It is expected that the Aspire Blu will ride on Ford’s newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels. It will also have a blue theme on the exterior to distinguish it from the other trims. This could give the car a price hike of at least Rs 10,000.

Mechanically, the car will remain identical to the previous generation. It carries forward the 1.2-litre Ti-VCT Petrol engine, as well as the 1.5-litre TDCI Diesel motor. However, it also gets Ford’s new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Petrol motor, which is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The previous two engines get a five-speed manual transmission only.

The Ford Aspire is armed with six airbags, which gives it an edge over the others in its segment. It also comes with ISOFIX child mounts and ABS but misses out on traction control and ESP.

The Aspire Blu will be priced around the Rs 8.7 lakhs (ex-showroom) and could be introduced to the Indian market by the end of 2019.