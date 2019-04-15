What to expect from BMW Z4?

German carmaker BMW recently launched its latest coupe, the Z4. Along with a redesigned front, it also gets improved safety features and a refined engine.

One of the most notable changes in the new Z4 is the headlights, which have been redesigned to look more angular, instead of BMW’s signature double-barrel design. The car also gets a more aggressive front and a prominent kidney grille, along with large air intakes.

The sides have been worked on as well, with prominent vents now installed behind the front wheel arches which merge into a well-chiselled body. It also gets an optional M Sportline exterior styling package which adds separate black high gloss shadow line finish, door sill finishers with M designation and an M Leather steering.

Among the safety updates is BMW’s suite of camera and radar-based active safety tech. It includes pedestrian detection, emergency braking, rear collision warning, lane departure warning and cross traffic alert. It also features an auto parking feature as well as adaptive cruise control.

The Z4’s top spec M40i is powered by an inline six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine. It makes 345 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It reaches 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds, while claiming a top speed of 250 km/h. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Z4 has a base price of Rs 86 lakhs (ex-showroom).