you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R?

Though the official power figures aren’t revealed, it is expected that the motor will make close to 180-190BHP of maximum power.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, is gearing up for the launch of the latest generation of its flagship naked motorcycle, the 1290 Super Duke R. The motorcycle has undergone a complete overhaul and gets many changes and upgrades.

KTM has made the motorcycle sleeker than the current generation, mainly due to new tank extensions and restyled tail panels. It also gets a fully digital TFT instrument cluster with smartphone integration and navigation. The Super Duke also gets freshly designed alloys.

The engine has also been moved upward to make way for the new exhaust system. Its 48 mm fully adjustable WP inverted forks are unchanged from the current generation, but the monoshock has been replaced with a linked unit.

The motorcycle is equipped with two 320 mm Brembo discs in the front and a 240 mm disc in the rear. Its engine, dubbed LC8-V2, has also been reworked and features new cooling routes and a bigger radiator. Though the official power figures haven’t revealed, it is expected that the motor will make close to 180-190 BHP of maximum power.

KTM is expected to debut this motorcycle at this year’s EICMA in Milan, which will be between November 5-10 and should go on sale in the first half of 2020.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:26 pm

