App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is the Ford Radical GT Mk II?

The car is powered by a 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 which makes more than 700 PS of maximum power.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

American car manufacturer, Ford, recently unveiled its latest track-spec hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Radical GT Mk II. The company has partnered with Canadian company Multimatic to make the car as close to an FTE-spec car as possible.

Multimatic claims that the car is as quick as any GTE-spec car, but not as much as a GTE-spec Ford GT, at a low downforce track like LeMans in France. However, the car can reportedly compete against the LeMans-spec GT on other tracks which offer high downforce.

Ford and Multimatic have equipped the hypercar with a new dual-element rear wing, a larger front splitter, louvred fenders, new dive planes and a more prominent rear. Its ride height has been unchanged from the GTE car but the underbody has been lowered. This gives the car a 400-pound increase in downforce over the racecar.

Close

It is equipped with race-spec Michelin Pilot Sport GT tyres, race-spec shocks and carbon-ceramic brakes on all four tyres. It also gets a weight reduction of 90 kg, which gives the car a cornering force of up to 2 Gs.

related news

The car is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 which makes more than 700 PS of maximum power. It is 54 PS more than the road-spec GT and 200 PS more than the restricted LeMans car. This makes Mark II the most powerful GT available on sale. It also gets larger air coolers, a larger roof-scoop and a water-spray system for better heat distribution.

Ford will manufacture 45 units of the hypercar and each will be priced at $1.2 million which translates to roughly Rs 8.21 crore (ex-showroom). It is also expected to compete at the Goodwood Festival of Speed timed shootout.

Image sourced from Ford website

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #GT #Mark II #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.