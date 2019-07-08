What is the Ford Radical GT Mk II?

American car manufacturer, Ford, recently unveiled its latest track-spec hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Radical GT Mk II. The company has partnered with Canadian company Multimatic to make the car as close to an FTE-spec car as possible.

Multimatic claims that the car is as quick as any GTE-spec car, but not as much as a GTE-spec Ford GT, at a low downforce track like LeMans in France. However, the car can reportedly compete against the LeMans-spec GT on other tracks which offer high downforce.

Ford and Multimatic have equipped the hypercar with a new dual-element rear wing, a larger front splitter, louvred fenders, new dive planes and a more prominent rear. Its ride height has been unchanged from the GTE car but the underbody has been lowered. This gives the car a 400-pound increase in downforce over the racecar.

It is equipped with race-spec Michelin Pilot Sport GT tyres, race-spec shocks and carbon-ceramic brakes on all four tyres. It also gets a weight reduction of 90 kg, which gives the car a cornering force of up to 2 Gs.

The car is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 which makes more than 700 PS of maximum power. It is 54 PS more than the road-spec GT and 200 PS more than the restricted LeMans car. This makes Mark II the most powerful GT available on sale. It also gets larger air coolers, a larger roof-scoop and a water-spray system for better heat distribution.

Ford will manufacture 45 units of the hypercar and each will be priced at $1.2 million which translates to roughly Rs 8.21 crore (ex-showroom). It is also expected to compete at the Goodwood Festival of Speed timed shootout.