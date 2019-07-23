App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is special about the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100?

TVS claims that Ethanol will reduce the production of benzene and butadiene by 50 per cent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS Motors recently unveiled its latest offering and the first ethanol power motorcycle in its lineup, the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. It remains aesthetically largely unchanged but gets a major mechanical overhaul.

It gets a new twin-spray, twin-port, electronic fuel-injection system that feeds air/fuel mixture to its engine. It is powered by a 197.74cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor which makes 21 PS of maximum power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and gets a slipper clutch as standard.

TVS claims that Ethanol will reduce the production of benzene and butadiene by 50 percent. It also reduces Nitrogen Oxide and Carbon Monoxide emissions considerably. This is expected to help the company make its motorcycles eco-friendlier. To differentiate the E100 from the standard RTR 200 Fi, it gets a white paint job along with new lime green decals on the fuel tank.

Apart from these mechanical changes, the motorcycle remains largely unchanged. It retains its bodywork, along with headlight with LED DRLs and fully digital instrument cluster. It also carries forward its double-cradle frame, telescopic fork and monoshock.

The motorcycle gets a 270 mm front and 240 mm rear petal disc. However, it gets a single-channel ABS as opposed to the standard variant’s dual-channel unit. This change has been made to keep the costs in check.

TVS has launched the motorcycle in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka only. However, it is expected that it will be launched across the Indian markets in the coming months.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Apache RTR 200 4V #Auto #Technology #trends #TVS #TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

