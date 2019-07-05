What is Kia offering in the Seltos?

Korean automobile manufacturer Kia is gearing up for the launch of the Seltos SUV in India. It will be available in two trims, and both are loaded with premium features.

The car will be offered in two trims: The baseline HT Line and the top trim GT Line. The HT Line’s interiors feature a black upper dash with light beige finishes, and white stitching near the gear lever and the front armrest. The GT Line, on the other hand, gets contrasting red stitching on the steering, gear lever, seats and armrest. The GT Line gets dual-tone machine-finished alloys while the HT Line gets dark gunmetal finished wheels.

Kia has equipped the GT Line’s front bumper with an aluminium-red combination, while the HT Line gets a subtle silver insert. The HT Line also has a chrome strip on its lower doors instead of the contrasting red one on the GT Line. The GT Line gets a red piece on its rear bumper just above the diffuser, along with a GT Line badge on the boot lid. The same GT Line badge can also be seen on the iconic ‘tiger-nose’ grille. Kia has equipped the India-spec Seltos with dual-tone black-beige interiors, contrary to what was speculated. It also gets different seat upholstery with GT Line badges.

The interiors look premium with the 10.25-inch touchscreen and 7-inch instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel and the gloss black elements all around. It also gets a Bose sound system, ventilated and powered seats, air purifier, 360-degree parking camera system and a ‘smart’ 8-inch head-up display. It also gets UVO Connect features, along with six airbags, tyre pressure monitor, ABS, and vehicle stability management.

The Kia Seltos will be powered by a 1.25-litre petrol engine which makes 115 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 115 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, but the petrol engine gets an optional CVT gearbox as well. The diesel engine has an option of a 6-speed automatic transmission. The top-of-the-line 1.4-litre Turbo GDI engine makes 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT.