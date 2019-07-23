What is Kia offering in Seltos's UVO features

After making its debut in India with the Seltos, Korean automobile manufacturer Kia is gearing up for its launch on August 22. The company has equipped the Seltos with 37 connected features, which make the SUV a potent competitor in its segment.

Kia has borrowed all the connected features offered by its cousin Hyundai, in it's latest offering the Venue. Like the BlueLink, the UVO connect is offered with a free subscription for the first three years. It also gets the UVO lite app, which is a Bluetooth-based remote control for controlling the audio and video in the car.

The car is equipped with AI Voice Command which recognises the Indian English accent. It can be used for calls, date and time, navigation, media controls, weather information and temperature or blower speed controls.

The connected features of the car are divided into five categories including navigation, safety and security, vehicle management, remote control and convenience. There are also other features which can be accessed via the UVO remote app, though features like Remote engine start, remote Smart Pure air control and remote AC control are offered in the automatic variant only.

The Seltos is also equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 7.0-inch instrument cluster, 8.0-inch heads-up display, 400-Watt 8-speaker Bose Sound system, Kia Sound mood lighting, 360-degree camera, six airbags and a sunroof, among others.

Bookings for the Seltos began on July 16 and will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks, among others. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).