What is Juice Jacking? Here's why you should be worried and ways to avoid it

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

While instances of Juice Jacking are rare, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

There’s no doubt that India is fast-moving into the digital age, with smartphone becoming the primary means of communication for well over half a billion people. And in this emerging digital economy, smartphones also pay a major role in financial transactions.

However, despite various safety measures executed on both Android and iOS devices, they are susceptible to attacks. One such attack is called “Juice Jacking”.

What is Juice Jacking?

It is a cyberattack where a hacker can steal all your personal data from your phone. You too could have been a victim of this simple attack, wherein all the hacker has to do is get you to the nearest charger. Yes, many a times we have charged our mobile devices at airports and lounges, and if you did use a data cable to charge your device, you could’ve been hacked too.

Two of the major threats of Juice Jacking include Data Thievery and Malware Installation. Both threats can result in the theft of your personal files and GPS data as well as financial information. So is there any way to avoid these threats?

How to avoid Juice Jacking?